Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA:KER opened at €443.55 ($452.60) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €517.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €512.81.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

