Keys Token (KEYS) One Day Volume Tops $12,343.00

Keys Token (KEYS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Keys Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keys Token has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $12,343.00 worth of Keys Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keys Token token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keys Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keys Token Profile

Keys Token was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Keys Token’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,327,717 tokens. Keys Token’s official Twitter account is @keysmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Keys Token is keys-metaverse.medium.com. The official website for Keys Token is www.keys.xyz. The Reddit community for Keys Token is https://reddit.com/r/keystokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keys Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KEYS (KEYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KEYS has a current supply of 995,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KEYS is 0.0056475 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keys.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keys Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keys Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keys Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keys Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keys Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.