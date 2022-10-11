Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

KIM opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.