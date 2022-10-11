Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

KIM stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

