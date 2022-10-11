Knit Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,809.00 (KFT)

Knit Finance (KFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Knit Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Knit Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Knit Finance has a market capitalization of $24,004.39 and $34,809.00 worth of Knit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Knit Finance

Knit Finance’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2021. Knit Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Knit Finance’s official message board is knitfinance.medium.com. The official website for Knit Finance is knit.finance. The Reddit community for Knit Finance is https://reddit.com/r/knitfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Knit Finance’s official Twitter account is @knitfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Knit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Knit Finance (KFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Knit Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Knit Finance is 0.00429218 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,356.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://knit.finance/.”

