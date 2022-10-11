Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.67. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 41,584 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.