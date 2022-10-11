Kromatika Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges (KROM)

Kromatika (KROM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Kromatika token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kromatika has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $33,012.00 worth of Kromatika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kromatika has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kromatika launched on November 10th, 2021. Kromatika’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,280,675 tokens. The official message board for Kromatika is kromatika-finance.medium.com. Kromatika’s official website is kromatika.finance. Kromatika’s official Twitter account is @kromatikafi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kromatika is https://reddit.com/r/kromatikafinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kromatika (KROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kromatika has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 80,280,675 in circulation. The last known price of Kromatika is 0.02455303 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $27,425.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kromatika.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kromatika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kromatika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kromatika using one of the exchanges listed above.

