K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from K&S’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

K&S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Get K&S alerts:

K&S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; remote, regional, and metro bulk fuel, oil, and gas transportation and distribution services; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.