K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from K&S’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
K&S Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.
K&S Company Profile
Further Reading
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.