Laika (LAIKA) Trading Down 32.6% This Week

Laika (LAIKA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Laika has a total market cap of $355,812.42 and $137,970.00 worth of Laika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laika token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laika has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Laika alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Laika

Laika’s launch date was July 28th, 2022. Laika’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Laika’s official Twitter account is @laika_erc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laika is https://reddit.com/r/laikaerc20 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laika is www.laikatoken.io.

Buying and Selling Laika

According to CryptoCompare, “Laika (LAIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Laika has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laika is 0.00000035 USD and is down -15.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,446.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.laikatoken.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laika using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.