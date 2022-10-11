Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Landec Price Performance

LNDC opened at $8.05 on Friday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,241,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 518,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

