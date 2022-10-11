Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 1,468 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 221,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $237.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

