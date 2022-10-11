Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $83.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. 603,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

