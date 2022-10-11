Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 14,369 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.