Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 6,692 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $41,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 13,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,481. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

