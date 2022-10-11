Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 68,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

