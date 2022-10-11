Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJH traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.21. 86,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.