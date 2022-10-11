Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

