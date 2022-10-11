Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.