Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 4,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

