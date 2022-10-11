Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,135 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,078. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

