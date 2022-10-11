Leeds United Fan Token Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week (LUFC)

Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Leeds United Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006815 BTC on major exchanges. Leeds United Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $303,529.00 worth of Leeds United Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Leeds United Fan Token has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Leeds United Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Leeds United Fan Token Token Profile

Leeds United Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,459 tokens. Leeds United Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leeds United Fan Token’s official website is www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/lufc/chz.

Leeds United Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Leeds United Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 983,459 in circulation. The last known price of Leeds United Fan Token is 1.4855336 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $235,903.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/LUFC/CHZ.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leeds United Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leeds United Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leeds United Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leeds United Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leeds United Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.