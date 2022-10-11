Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 20567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.