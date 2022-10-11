Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 20567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
Further Reading
