Levante U.D. Fan Token (LEV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $138,961.00

Levante U.D. Fan Token (LEV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Levante U.D. Fan Token has a market cap of $231,728.92 and $138,961.00 worth of Levante U.D. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levante U.D. Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Levante U.D. Fan Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,019.30 or 1.00025725 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060800 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Levante U.D. Fan Token Profile

LEV is a token. Levante U.D. Fan Token’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,008 tokens. Levante U.D. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @levanteud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Levante U.D. Fan Token is www.levanteud.com/es/info/ya-estan-aqui-el-levante-ud-lanza-su-fan-token-oficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Levante U.D. Fan Token (LEV) is a cryptocurrency . Levante U.D. Fan Token has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 286,008 in circulation. The last known price of Levante U.D. Fan Token is 0.78123318 USD and is down -11.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,821.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.levanteud.com/es/info/ya-estan-aqui-el-levante-ud-lanza-su-fan-token-oficial.”

