Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,371. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.