Light Year (LC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,618.00

Light Year (LC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Light Year has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Light Year has a market cap of $32,498.40 and approximately $29,618.00 worth of Light Year was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Light Year token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Light Year alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Light Year Profile

Light Year’s genesis date was December 29th, 2021. Light Year’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,200,000 tokens. The official website for Light Year is lightyear.game. Light Year’s official Twitter account is @lightyear_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Light Year is medium.com/@lightyear-game.

Buying and Selling Light Year

According to CryptoCompare, “Light Year (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light Year has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light Year is 0.00447401 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightyear.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Light Year directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Light Year should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Light Year using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Light Year Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Light Year and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.