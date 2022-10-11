Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,014 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $92,276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.