Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,014 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $92,276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

