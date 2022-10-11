Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
BATS IEFA opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.
