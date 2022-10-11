Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 114,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

