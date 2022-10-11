Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.91

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.91 and last traded at C$107.95, with a volume of 182863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.42.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,829,477.85. In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total transaction of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,829,477.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,901.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.