Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) versus Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Financial Review

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and Kalera Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.19%. Kalera Public has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.72%. Given Kalera Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Local Bounti.

This table compares Local Bounti and Kalera Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 434.24 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Summary

Kalera Public beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

