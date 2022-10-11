Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

