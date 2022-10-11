LooksCoin (LOOK) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. LooksCoin has a market capitalization of $387,196.96 and approximately $63,547.00 worth of LooksCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One LooksCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00200986 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LooksCoin Profile

LOOK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2021. LooksCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LooksCoin is https://reddit.com/r/lookscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LooksCoin’s official Twitter account is @lookscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LooksCoin is medium.com/@lookscoin. LooksCoin’s official website is lookscoin.com.

LooksCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksCoin (LOOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LooksCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LooksCoin is 0.00381973 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $482.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lookscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

