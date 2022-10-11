Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $194.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.