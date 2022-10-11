Lucky Block (V1) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Lucky Block (V1) has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $26,354.00 worth of Lucky Block (V1) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lucky Block (V1) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lucky Block (V1) has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lucky Block (V1) Profile

Lucky Block (V1) was first traded on November 24th, 2021. Lucky Block (V1)’s total supply is 99,600,521,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,773,243,174 tokens. Lucky Block (V1)’s official Twitter account is @luckyblockcoin. The official message board for Lucky Block (V1) is luckyblock.com/press. The Reddit community for Lucky Block (V1) is https://reddit.com/r/luckyblock_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lucky Block (V1)’s official website is luckyblock.com.

Lucky Block (V1) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Block (V1) has a current supply of 99,600,521,807.68 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucky Block (V1) is 0.00018787 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,348.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckyblock.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Block (V1) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucky Block (V1) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lucky Block (V1) using one of the exchanges listed above.

