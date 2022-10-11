Lucretius Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUC)

Lucretius (LUC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Lucretius has a market capitalization of $126,778.56 and $172,455.00 worth of Lucretius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lucretius has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lucretius token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,026.73 or 1.00009123 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022592 BTC.

Lucretius Token Profile

LUC is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2022. Lucretius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,348,527 tokens. The official website for Lucretius is lucretius.games. Lucretius’ official Twitter account is @lucretiusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lucretius

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucretius (LUC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Lucretius has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 244,923,666 in circulation. The last known price of Lucretius is 0.00134655 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $154,486.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lucretius.games/.”

