Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $9.91 on Tuesday, reaching $299.76. 89,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.49. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

