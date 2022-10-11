Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.18. 33,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average of $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

