Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.33. 65,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.61 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.