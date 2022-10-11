Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $162.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,199. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.