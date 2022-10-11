Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.