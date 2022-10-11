Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $806,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. 91,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,949. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

