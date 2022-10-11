Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 781 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. 104,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.69.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

