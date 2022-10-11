Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.69.

LYFT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

