M.P. Evans Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MPE stock opened at GBX 833.92 ($10.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.29 million and a P/E ratio of 498.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 822.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 901.38. M.P. Evans Group has a 1 year low of GBX 759.70 ($9.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.17).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

