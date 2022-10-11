M.P. Evans Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Price Performance
MPE stock opened at GBX 833.92 ($10.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.29 million and a P/E ratio of 498.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 822.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 901.38. M.P. Evans Group has a 1 year low of GBX 759.70 ($9.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.17).
About M.P. Evans Group
Featured Stories
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.