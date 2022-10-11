Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

Macerich Stock Up 0.6 %

Macerich stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,683.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Macerich by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Macerich by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

