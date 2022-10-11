Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.82

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 28104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Magna International last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

