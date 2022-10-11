Manchester Financial Inc. Has $30.85 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. 70,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,894. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

