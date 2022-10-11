Manchester Financial Inc. Has $4.53 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,747,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 27,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,864. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

