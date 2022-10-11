Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 39,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 176,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

