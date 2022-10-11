Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.05. 79,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

